Ivy League admissions statistics

Once again admission rates have dropped for most of the coveted Ivy League eight in the latest round of admissions for the incoming Class of 2023. Harvard University plunged to a record admissions low of 4.5 percent, admitting 1,950 of their record high 43,330 applicant pool. Columbia University dropped to 5.1 percent with 2,190 of their record 42,569 applicants granted admission.

College deans and admission officers regularly boast that they could fill the entire class with student body presidents and perfect SAT scores. Earning admission to the top universities in the world is a hyper competitive and biased process.

The Good News: Your child can compete and earn admission with strategy and marketing. Planning sets your child up for success. Planning that starts in Grade 9 can help create the perfect transcript needed for admission. However, planning alone is not enough; demonstrating and marketing your child’s value to a college admissions officer will separate him/her from the 200,000+ applicants.

In this competitive global environment, Pakistan stands at a glaring disadvantage. An established system of career counseling is non-existent in the country. Private schools that do have college counselors focus and assist students who are in the process of filling out applications. From an international perspective, such interventions are already too late. Students who were fortunate enough to have family members guide them in their earlier grades, likely did the necessary volunteer service, extracurricular activities and internships. However, more than 95 percent of students are typically unaware of what they should have been doing outside the classroom to build their profile for overseas admissions. This places Pakistan students at a marked disadvantage when competing with their international peers for both admissions as well as scholarships.

Today, Pakistani youth live in an era of unemployment, frustration and mental illness as educational institutes have failed to deliver quality education and accompanying services. Good college/career counselling is absent from even renowned institutions in Pakistan. Education prepares people for different career paths. If provided appropriate guidance and direction people can make the right choices for their future and can contribute effectively as a member of their society. It is critical for a student to know how their personal goals and career choices in the workplace are aligned. Students employed in areas that they are passionate about are more productive, have greatly likelihood to be retained and are highly motivated in their professions.

According to Frank Parsons, the father of career counseling, three things are important to choose the right career: (i) clearly knowing yourself (ii) knowledge and awareness about the opportunities available and (iii) a clear understanding of the relation between the first two facts.

