15 truckloads of relief goods for quake victims

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar dispatched a caravan of 15 trucks carrying relief goods for Azad Kashmir earthquakes victims.

The governor will visit Mirpur today (Tuesday) and inquire about the health of the injured. Talking to media, he said that India’s worst terrorism in Kashmir was unprecedented. He added that member of India’s own parliament and ex Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad had exposed India’s terrorism, genocide, offences against women, atrocities, economic murder of traders and illegal mass arrests of innocent people.

“The Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to India earlier and this time we will also foil every plan of enemies. India is now making plans for bloodbath in Kashmir and the world should take notice of it,” he added. He said that if the world kept its silence on Kashmir, then the fire which had been raging in Kashmir would not spare anyone. “The butcher of Gujarat has become the butcher of Kashmir now. We stand in support with Kashmiris and unprovoked fire on LOC by the Indian Army is a worst kind of terrorism” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that under the leadership of Imran Khan the government was working for the progress and prosperity of people and the opposition had realised that their theatrics would not work anymore and that was why the opposition was involved in negative propaganda against the government. “But we are not bothered by it as 220 million Pakistanis are standing in support with the government and Imran Khan,” he added.

Jam Kamal: Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Issues of mutual interest, promotion of inter -provincial harmony and other issues were discussed in the meeting. The meeting took place at the Governor’s House, Provincial Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Food Sami Ullah Ch and others also attended the meeting and matters related to government affairs and politics were discussed.

While praising the reforms brought in by the Balochistan government in health, education and other sectors, the governor said that federal and Punjab governments stood shoulder to shoulder with the Balochistan government for the prosperity and development of the province. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, our Balochi brothers will get their rights and their other demands would be fulfilled, he added.

