Haripur Bypass to open to traffic in 2 months

HARIPUR: The Haripur Bypass would open for traffic in two months, said KP Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan.

He was talking to the media persons here on Monday. Accompanied by a former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub Khan, he said the first phase of the bypass project had been completed and it was being used partially by motorists. He said the second phase between the Khanpur Road to Chapper Road would be ready to facilitate commuters within the next two months.

The completion of the project, according to Akbar Ayub Khan, would not only ease the traffic on the inter-city roads, especially the GT Road but also promote tourism in Hazara. The minister said smooth flow of traffic in Haripur would attract tourists to Galiyat and upper parts of Hazara. He said the bypass road would help create hundreds of tourism related jobs for the youth. Akbar Ayub also shared the progress of other road projects like Tarnava-Kohala Road, Lora Chowk to Kohala road and Hattar Taxila Road. The minister said these projects would bring Haripur on a par with a few of most developed districts of the country and generate economic activities.

It may be added that Rs9686 million bypass road project is 25 km long with Noor Colony as its zero point on Khanpur Road and Mohra Mandiyan as endpoint. The project from which 20 small and large sized villages of Haripur have got connected with main GT Road and Hazara Motorway directly has three large bridges, three small bridges and as many flyovers and four under-passes, a railway crossing and three interchanges, including Hattar, Dheenda and Tarbela Roads. It is scheduled to be completed in December 2019 as per the official documents.