MKRMS seminar : Women’s role in economic development stressed

LAHORE: Women can play vital role in the economic development of country as they are working shoulder to shoulder with men and there are number of examples which can be used to motivate women for working.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on ‘Role of women in economic development of Pakistan’, jointly organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society- Jang group of newspapers and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Punjab DG Rana Muhammad Salim Afzal was the chief guest in the seminar. Speaking on the occasion, WCCI President Dr Faiza Amjad said such seminars were organised in the past too to enhance women’s working capacity and for guidance. She said that women should be confident enough to do business as confidence was vital for women to run a business. She shared her different business experiences besides her homeopathic medical practice. She said that women should study the market requirements before starting a business.

Former WCCI President Dr Shehla Javed Akram shared that when she became Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry member in 2002 she came to know about women’s potential and eagerness to do business but lacking proper guidance. She said that in 2003, she started working with WCCI while women proved their mettle in industry and trade and there were number of success stories. She believed that future was with women entrepreneurs. The seminar was organised to sensitise women about 10 new businesses, she added.

Sadia Salman addressing the seminar informed that she did government job for a long time after CSS; then got idea of own business for which she studied in different countries and started working as nutritionist. She stressed on the need of research before starting any business.

Jawwad Ameen said that e-commerce had become a big business and thousands of people were attached with it and thousands of people were doing online shopping. He briefed the audience about ways to do online business.

Shoaib Hashmi said that he worked in hydrogen medicine and people were working on it all over the world. He said three types of therapies were possible in hydrogen medicine. Aiman Sarosh said that she was working as freelancer for the last 10 years and won award in 2019. She said freelancer could work from home and it was easy business for women to do.

Sanan Khan said he was employed after completion of studies but his aptitude was towards business so established a company which was working successfully. Abdul Shakoor said that women were working shoulder to shoulder with men for economic growth of country.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society- Jang group of newspapers – Chairman Wasif Nagi mediated the seminar. Addressing on the occasion, he said there should be training workshops, guidance and encouragement for women to do their own business.