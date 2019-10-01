Unknown man, cab driver found dead

A man died under mysterious circumstances after apparently consuming some toxic substance in the Manghopir area on Monday.

According to the police, the body of a man was found near Zero-Point, Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. Reacting to the information, the police and rescuers reached the area and transported the body to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The body was later shifted to a morgue for want of identification. The police said the initial post-mortem report suggested that the man had died after consuming some toxic substance while they were awaiting the chemical examination report.

Cab driver found dead

A driver working for a ride hailing service was found dead in his cab parked near Gol Market within the limits of the Nazimabad police station. The body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

According to the police, the man was identified as 25-year-old Ahsan, son of Ejaz. The police said the owner of the taxi told them that before his death, Ahsan had phoned him to ask for help as he was feeling pain in his chest.

The owner told the police that when he reached the location to shift Ahsan to hospital, he had already died apparently of cardiac arrest. The police said that apparently, the man had died of heart attack. Further investigations are under way.