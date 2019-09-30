Youth’s head, eyebrows shaved for teasing schoolgirls

TOBA TEK SINGH: Eighteen people allegedly shaved eyebrows and head of a youth for allegedly teasing schoolgirls at Kamalia on Sunday.

Complainant Zulqarnain Khan of Jandi Wala Mohallah, Kamalia, lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that he was present in his home when accused Aqeel and his 17 accomplices entered the house and allegedly abducted him. Zulqarnain alleged that the accused took him to some place where tied him with ropes and severely tortured him and accused him of teasing schoolgirls. The complainant alleged that the accused persons shaved his mustaches, eyebrows and hair and made his video. Kamalia police have registered a case and started raiding to arrest the accused.

Heavy rain ruins crops: The city received heavy rain followed by windstorm, which ruined hundreds of acres crops in the district on Saturday night.

The standing crops, including maize, sugarcane, cotton and rice, were damaged due to heavy rain.

Talking here, farmers Abdul Razzaq of Kamalia, Mian Asad Hafeez of Pirmahal and Ch Naeem Fateh of Toba said that the growers had faced a great loss due to rains and demanded the Punjab CM declare Toba Tek Singh district as calamity-hit area and to write off recovery of agricultural loans, water rate, income and revenue taxes from the cultivators.

Truck driver shot dead by dacoits: A truck driver was shot dead during a dacoity incident on Toba-Gojra Road on Saturday night.

Mazhar Abbas of Nawan Lahore was on his way to Gojra from Toba when three dacoits tried to stop his vehicle for looting.

On seeing the dacoits, the truck driver tried to flee from the spot. To it, the dacoits opened fire. As a result, he died instantly.

VILLAGER MURDERED OVER ENMITY: A villager was murdered over enmity at Chak 384/JB on Sunday.

Amanat Ali had a property dispute with accused Idrees. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot him dead.