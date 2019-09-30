Body of minor who drowned on Friday fished out

The body of a minor boy who had drowned in the Lyari River a couple of days ago was fished out of the river on Sunday.

The seven-year-old boy, namely Sufiyan, son of Karamat, had drowned on Friday while playing near the Lyari River in the Teen Hatti area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the PIB Colony police station.

Responding to the initial information received whereby three children had drowned, rescuers from different welfare associations as well as police officials had reached the scene of the incident.

However, two of the children were safely rescued, while the third one, Sufiyan, remained missing as the rescuers failed to locate him alive or his body. Police said that heavy machinery along with divers participated in the search and rescue operation again and the rescuers finally found Sufiyan’s body on Sunday.

The officials said the boy was a resident of Hingora Goth, adding that the minor's body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, from where it was later handed over to his family.