close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Obituary

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Niaz Ahmed Qureshi, President Saddar Gymkhana and brother of former secretary Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association (RDCA) Ashraf Qureshi, brea­thed his last in a Rawal­pindi hospital.

The deceased suffered a cardiac unrest. Niaz Ahmed Qureshi, who was also former assistant secretary RDCA, could not survive heart surgery at a local hospital.

He was later laid to rest in his native village Khaki near Mansehra.

Niaz was also uncle of former Test cricketer and captain Rawalpindi Division and Pakistan A team Naveed Qureshi. Cricket fraternity of the twin cities mourned the death of Niaz Ahmed terming it a big loss for the family and city cricket.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports