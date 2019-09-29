Obituary

ISLAMABAD: Niaz Ahmed Qureshi, President Saddar Gymkhana and brother of former secretary Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association (RDCA) Ashraf Qureshi, brea­thed his last in a Rawal­pindi hospital.

The deceased suffered a cardiac unrest. Niaz Ahmed Qureshi, who was also former assistant secretary RDCA, could not survive heart surgery at a local hospital.

He was later laid to rest in his native village Khaki near Mansehra.

Niaz was also uncle of former Test cricketer and captain Rawalpindi Division and Pakistan A team Naveed Qureshi. Cricket fraternity of the twin cities mourned the death of Niaz Ahmed terming it a big loss for the family and city cricket.