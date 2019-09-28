Local bodies’ polls: ECP directs preparation of electoral lists

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday asked its respective provincial election commissioners to complete preparation of electoral lists at the earliest in view of the local government elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

Though it is too early to speculate as to when the local bodies’ elections will be conducted in the four provinces, the Election Commission wants the related job to be done as early as possible.

“Indeed, there are so many issues to be addressed by respective provincial governments, including enactment, amendments of laws etc. but the Election Commission is keen to least delay in the electoral exercise,” a senior official at the Election Commission said.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission, the revised preliminary electoral lists will be published in November this year.

For public convenience, display centers and inspection centers will be established in every district. This will enable the individuals to check their names and details in the electoral lists.

Under Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2017, registration of a voter can be made on temporary or permanent address. The Election Commission will also launch voters’ awareness campaign next month.

It is pertinent that the total number of registered voters, both males and females is around 10 crore and 90 lakh, and according to an estimate, the number is expected to cross 11 crore and 30 lakh by end of November.

Meanwhile, through a notification, the Election Commission in pursuance of the provisions of the Sections 50, 51 and 52 of the Elections Act, 2017, has appointed Imran Ahmed, regional election commissioner Sibi, as district returning officer, Saifuddin, district election commissioner Dera Bugti, as returning officer and tehsildars of Dera Bugti and Sui as assistant returning officers for the purpose of re-polling to be held on November

17, 2019 at 29 polling stations of constituency No. NA-259 Dera Bugti-cum-Kohlu-cum, Barkhan-cum-Sibi-cum-Lehri.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered re-poll at 29 polling stations. Jamhoori Watan Party’s Shahzain Bugti was elected from this constituency in last year’s general election.

The Election Commission has directed the returning officer to personally supervise the re-poll with adequate resources from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

An election tribunal had disqualified Bugti as MNA on a petition, filed by the losing candidate Tariq Mehmood, alleging irregularities.