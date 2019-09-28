No more corruption will be tolerated in Sindh, says PTI MNA

To organise the party in rural Sindh, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s delegation, led by the party’s central secretary general and MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani, has been on a two-day visit.

On Friday morning, Kiani, along with PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Shaikh, spoke to the media at Fuwara Chowk, and said that the restructuring process would strengthen the party in the province whose residents had been suffering on account of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government’s bad governance and corruption.

“We are well aware of the situation in Sindh where record corruption has been done. But no more corruption would be tolerated now,” said Kiani. He said that a good era for Pakistan would begin soon and people were comparing the party’s thirteen months to the past seventy years.

He said corrupt politicians were not concerned about the problems of the poor masses and they were worried about only for their children and vested interests. “The whole garbage of Sindh is present in the PPP. PPP politicians live in palaces worth billions of rupees while the poor are deprived of even a headache tablet.”

He said the caravan of change had already entered the Sindh province. He said all institutions in the country were independent. Kiani said cases against people were registered in the past and now these cases were being persuaded. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would pay a visit to Sindh and end the feeling of deprivation in this province.

He said we have returned an installment of $10billion in loan, we are reducing the price hike, and after three to four months the situation would improve regarding inflation. He said the country was looted in the name of the Charter of Democracy. He said that till clearing garbage from minds, the garbage on earth could not be removed.

He said the Sindh government had wasted billions of rupees in corruption. Kiani said that when a man like Fazlur Rehman becomes chairman of the Kashmir committee, Kashmir suffers. He said that in this government the Kashmir case has been highlighted effectively.

He said they would meet their leaders and workers during their a two-day visit to Sindh. He said conducting cricket matches was an achievement of this government. He said today’s speech of Imran Khan was important. He said the visit of Khan had become successful.

Shaikh, who is also the PTI’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, said Khan had emerged as an international level leader. “The Muslim Ummah has got the best leader in the shape of Imran Khan,” he said.

Discussing the party leader’s tour of rural Sindh, Shaikh said that the party delegation would see the 11 years of negligence and bad governance of the PPP. “We have given calls of programs not only in Karachi but in whole Sindh.”

PTI Sindh general secretary Mehfooz Ursani, MNA Jay Parkash, MPA and PTI Sindh information secretary Jamal Siddiqui, MPAs Rabistan Khan and Dr Saeed Afridi, provincial leaders Hunaid Lakhani, Ali Junjeo and others were present.