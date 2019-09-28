close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Customs foils bid to transport auction goods on fake documents

Karachi

The Model Customs Collectorate of the Pakistan Customs foiled a bid to transport auction goods on fake documents.

Muhammad Irfan, a spokesman for the Customs, said that the additional deputy collector of Customs MCC Port Muhammad Bin Qasim received information that some unscrupulous elements were involved in an organised illegal removal of the auction cargo from the port area by presenting fake and forged documents.

Scrutiny of the auction documents showed that a container of solar panels had been illegally removed from Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT), Port Qasim. According to a statement issued, two men, Masood Jamil Warsi, son of Muhammad Jamil-ur-Rehman, and Muhammad Haroon, son of Muhammad Qasim, removed the container of solar panels containing 695 Pieces with the active connivance and abetment of management and concerned staff of the QICT by presenting fake and forged documents. The value of the illegally removed goods were Rs12.3 Million, including duties and taxes.

