Descon Power exceeds target

LAHORE: Descon Power Solutions (DPS) has carried out the Annual Dependable Capacity (ADC) test to fulfill the contractual requirement as per the power purchase agreement of Rousch Power Plant Limited (RPPL) with WAPDA, a statement said on Friday.

The test was carried out in the presence of WAPDA (CPPA-G) team for consecutive six hours, it added. In the test, which is conducted every year, RPPL demonstrated its capacity. The capacity payment to the power plant is based on a base value of 395MW. The test this year was an exceptional success as the DPS-RPPL team surpassed the required base value capacity target reaching the ADC value of 400.21MW.

Syed Arfeen, CEO of DPS, praised the successful capacity test saying, “I had every confidence in our team’s capability to meet our target for the ADC test. To see that they have not only reached our goal, but also exceeded it, is testament to their skill and drive. I congratulate the team for this great achievement.”

The session was followed by appreciation for the DPS-RPPL team for attaining this milestone. Moreover, WAPDA (CPPA-G) showed its complete satisfaction regarding the integrity, availability and reliability of the Rousch Power Plant, it added.

Descon Power Solutions along with Altern Energy Ltd and Rousch Pakistan, comprises Descon’s power business in Pakistan with an expertise in power generation, operations and maintenance of thermal, wind, solar, coal power and biomass power plants. DPS also has the in-house capabilities to build and deliver power projects / plants on turnkey basis, it said.