Fri Sep 27, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 27, 2019

Rally against money laundering

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 27, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Build Pakistan Movement on Thursday carried out a protest rally against illegal business of Hawala/Hundi in Peshawar and demanded the law-enforcing agencies to take strict action against this illegal business in the province.

The Build Pakistan Movement rally started from Chowk Yadgar and culminated at Soekarno Chowk in Khyber Bazaar. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Money Laundering and illegal Hawala/Hundi business in the city and other parts of the province. The protesters were demanding from the law-enforcing agencies including FIA, FBR, NAB, ANF, KPRA and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take strict action against the illegal Hawal/Hundi business in the province. They said that the economy has become very weak due to these illegal businesses and practices which should be stopped.

