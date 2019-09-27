US judoka Hatton dead at age 24

WASHINGTON: Jack Hatton, considered one of the top United States judo prospects for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has died unexpectedly at age 24, USA Judo announced Wednesday.

Hatton achieved his top result in the world judo Grand Prix circuit in April 2018 with a silver medal finish in the half-middleweight (81kg) class at Antalya, Turkey.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that USA Judo announces the unexpected passing of USA Judo national team member, Jack Hatton,” the US national governing body said in a statement which did not give a cause of death. “We extend our sincere condolences to the Hatton Family and Jack’s teammates, coaches and friends. Jack was one of America’s top judo players and was a multi-time medalist for USA Judo in various competitions across the globe.