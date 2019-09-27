Pelosi blasts ‘cover up’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The White House engaged in a “cover up” by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday. “This is a cover up,” the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president. A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said “the White House used to hide information of a political nature.”
WASHINGTON: The White House engaged in a “cover up” by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday. “This is a cover up,” the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president. A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said “the White House used to hide information of a political nature.”