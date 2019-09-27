close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
AFP
September 27, 2019

Pelosi blasts 'cover up'

World

WASHINGTON: The White House engaged in a "cover up" by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday. "This is a cover up," the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president. A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said "the White House used to hide information of a political nature."

