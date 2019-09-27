Envoys briefed on Kashmir issue

LAHORE:: PUNJAB University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has thanked European countries for supporting the cause of Kashmiris of Indian Held Kashmir.

He was talking to the ambassadors of Netherlands and Sweden at his office here on Wednesday. Netherlands’ Ambassador Wouter Plomp, Sweden’s Ambassador Ingrid Johansson, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Institute of Communication Studies In-charge Dr Noshina Saleem, Human Rights Chair In-charge Dr Bushra Rehman, Dr Abida Ejaz, Fahad Mahmood and others were present.

Talking to the delegates, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said the Indian forces were not allowing even their own media, politician, etc, to have access to the occupied valley. He demanded of the ambassadors to play their role in getting information from Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said international observers should be given access to the valley so that they could independently report and witness what India was doing with more than 8 million innocent people. The VC stressed the need for enhancing academic collaboration with the European universities.