Modi termed ‘Father of India’: How can one be a father if he is not even a husband, asks Alka Lamba

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Alka Lamba, on Tuesday, joined the chorus criticising US President Donald Trump’s remark in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Father of India”.

Ridiculing Trump’s remark, the former AAP MLA from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk said that how can one be a father if he is not even someone’s husband, reported TimesNowNews.com

Lamba made the comment after Union minister Jitendra Singh slammed those criticising Trump’s comment. Singh said people who do not feel proud about US President calling Prime Minister Modi “father of India”, do not consider themselves as Indians.

“People who live abroad are proud today of being Indian. This is happening due to the personality and personal outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... If a frank and impartial view comes from outside, from the US President then I think all Indian citizens should feel proud of it, irrespective of their political affiliation,” the minister said. “For the first time, the US President has used such words of appreciation for any Prime Minister. If someone is not proud of it then maybe that person doesn’t consider himself an Indian,” he added.

Earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the US President for his comment and called him ‘jaahil’ (illiterate). Owaisi also said that Trump had insulted the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by making such a statement and added that he had the no knowledge of Indian history abd India’s freedom struggle.