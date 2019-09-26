Martyred FC soldiers laid to rest in Malakand

BATKHELA: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, who were martyred in North Waziristan a day earlier, were laid to rest with state honours at Alladhand Dheri in Malakand on Wednesday.

Naik Rehman Gul and Sepoy Zeeshan, along with four employees of the Mari Petroleum Exploration Company, came under attack when they were heading to a site for survey in the Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan on Tuesday. Two FC men and four company employees were martyred on the spot while four FC personnel were wounded. The bodies of the martyred personnel were shifted to their hometown in Alladhand Dheri where they were laid to rest with state honours. Malakand Task Force Brigadier Taufeeq Khan, Lt Col Rizwan, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, Subedar Major Farid Khan and other military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers. Brig Taufeeq Khan laid floral wreath on behalf of the president and chief of army staff on the grave of the martyred soldiers. Talking to media, Salman, the brother of martyred Zeeshan, said the government should recruit him and his brothers in the force to render sacrifices like their brother just for the sake of the motherland.

“We are proud of our brother who laid down his life for the country and we also wish to follow our brother if needed,” he added.