‘Rs9b earmarked for promotion of tourism in merged districts’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that a huge amount of Rs9 billion and Rs500 million have been earmarked for the promotion of tourism in the merged tribal areas.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of tourism and sports in merged districts on Wednesday, the minister said that Rs8 billion had also been kept for the promotion of sports in these areas.

Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Director General, Sports Asfandyar Khattak, and DCs of merged tribal districts attended the meeting, said a handout.

On the occasion, a committee for pinpointing new tourist sites and sports complexes in the tribal districts was also constituted.

The committee will consist of the authorities of Communication & Works, district administration and sports department.

The senior minister directed the committee to ensure identification of sites within a month so that tourism and sports in tribal areas could be promoted.

He said various schemes worth Rs8.5 billion have been approved for the promotion of sports in tribal districts while Rs1 billion have also been earmarked for different sports activities in the merged districts. Atif Khan added that sports grounds under the “1000 grounds scheme” would be built in the merged districts. He directed the district administration of merged districts to ensure holding of cultural and sports activities in their respective districts.

Man wants govt to help reclaim his house

A resident of Nowshera on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to help them reclaim his house from a group of influential people and provide them protection. Speaking at a news conference, Jehangir Khan said his son Adnan Khan had started a business in partnership with some people. He alleged that the business was related to usury, but his son was not aware of it. His wife Inayat Bibi was also present. He said he had expelled his son from home and even placed a public notice in the press that he would not be responsible for any deed of his son. Jehangir Khan said the business partners of his son had occupied their home as they claimed that Adnan owed them millions of rupees. He said since he was not responsible for any deed of his son, he should not be punished for it. The man asked the government to recover his house from the powerful people and provide him with protection.