Disabled cloth-carriers complain of police excesses

PESHAWAR: The disabled persons carrying smuggled cloth on motorcycles on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged highhandedness of Hayatabad police.

Led by their representative Mohammad Imran, the protesters chanted slogans against the Hayatabad police and marched on the road near Peshawar Press Club. They said they transported cloth from Karkhano Market to Haji Camp Adda but were not involved in smuggling contraband items. They argued that they were disabled and this was the only work they could do to feed their children.

The protesters alleged the Hayatabad police were forcing them to beg. They appealed to the inspector general of police to take notice of the alleged injustices of the Hayatabad police.