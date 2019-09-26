Matters of heart from a daughter to her father

Dr Hasan Murad - if he were here with us today I would show gratitude to him for being a wonderful combination of strength, warmth, kindness, laughter and love.

My father lived a life that many dreams of. His discourse is so expansive that many aspire to this. He achieved acclaim that inspires so many. The simplest thing I can say about my father is: he was a force of nature, a storm of a man. In his path, things moved. Nothing stayed still. Summing up his life, I keep coming back to one thought. Never will you meet a man who more faithfully lived his values.

My father had a mission in life: to be able to create a Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah through ilm. He was cause-minded, mission-driven; value-oriented and would not compromise. He valued his life and his life is the best manifestation of Islamic principles and professionalism. The most important attribute of my father’s life was that he considered himself the servant of Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala at the core. His choices, his preferences, likings, aversions, decisions, deliberations, everything was according to the traits as to what would please Allah. My father was a seeker of the love of Allah. His mother imbibed in him the message of Allah. He absorbed it to the extent that it became his intuition. May Allah bless Professor Hasan Sohaib Murad and may he rest in eternal peace. Let us celebrate this larger than life figure by imbibing his values, ethics, and integrity. ***