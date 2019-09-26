‘Save Tomorrow’ Season Four held

Islamabad : The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) marked International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) at the football ground in the Sports Complex. The day is marked on August 31st. but in Pakistan due to the harsh weather, the Foundation commemorates it at the end of September with a sporting event.

‘Save Tomorrow – Season 4’ - with the theme ‘Time to Remember Time to Act!’ - was organised by KKAWF this year with two football matches - Hawks vs Highlanders (female) and Islamabad vs AJK (male). The weather was mild and the event started with a beautiful ceremony of five huge national flags carried by teens and pre teens, boys and girls, coordinated and designed by KKAWF Education Councilor Lubna Hyauddin. Walking towards the flags, holding hands while crossing the field for the National Anthem, very young children from the Spanish Football Academy, Pakistan, was particularly delightful, while it was good to see the girls play football so enthusiastically!

In her speech Chairperson KKAWF, Cristina Afridi, welcomed the Diplomats, KKAWF Board Members, friends and all private and public schools and sponsors present at the venue. She spoke about the importance of commemorating IOAD, which provides a platform to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who lost a loved one due to overdose and to publicly mourn without guilt or shame; to stop stigma and to remind of the risk of drug abuse and also that this is preventable. She also talked about the KKAWF program ‘port is the answer’ and emphasized the need for implementation of the Government Sports Policy which is compulsory and which educational Institutions are not in compliance. She proposed that the government should create an independent Ministry of Youth, dedicated to Sports, Arts, Culture and Civic Sense, so as to safeguard future generations from this deadly habit.

In conclusion, she thanked all players and volunteers and in particular the AJK team for coming from afar to show their talent and support the cause, adding that they represented the resilient people of Kashmir, including those on the other side who for decades have been deprived of justice and freedom .

A display of a few vehicles from the beautiful Classic Cars Collection was greatly appreciated by young and old alike. Prize distribution was followed by high tea and lighting of candles at sun set.

Winners of the football matches were Highlanders (female) and Islamabad (male) The KKAWF is a non-profit organisation, registered as a foundation under Government of Pakistan.