HANDING OVER PFF ASSETS: Ashfaq-led PFF to hold meeting in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: As the defunct Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah convened a meeting of executive and general council in Lahore today (Thursday), Humza Khan, the head of Normalisation Committee, hoped that every step would be taken by all the concerned to support recent decisions taken by the game’s governing body — FIFA — for the betterment of Pakistan football.

The head of Normalisation Committee said he would not comment on the meeting convened by one of the factions but hoped that all the stakeholders would come forward and support the committee in fulfilling the mandate given by the FIFA.

“We have started dictating terms the moment the committee was formed by the FIFA. Now we are calling the shots till the time we complete the mandate given by the FIFA. Our first job is to hold free and fair PFF elections within the timeframe given by the game’s governing body. Besides that we have to prepare and send the teams for international commitments.”

Humza added that there was no need for office secretary as the committee was well-equipped to carry out office job.

“The committee will be looking after the entire football’s affairs being run under the FIFA umbrella. We have already hold a couple of meetings and are to hold next meeting very soon to finalise the framework to fulfill the mandate we have been given.”

Besides Humza, the committee includes Sikander Khattak (member), Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana (member), Syed Hasan Najib Shah (member) and Col (r) Mujahidullah Tareen (member).

Meanwhile, Col (r) Ahmed Yar Lodhi has been relieved from his duties and the committee has nominated Mujahidullah as new office secretary.

When ‘The News’ approached an official of the federation led by Syed Ashfaq Shah, he said the meetings have been convened to finalise the handing over all the PFF’s assets to the Normalisation Committee.

“The FIFA had earlier set September 20 as deadline for handing over the accounts and other necessary items to the committee. We had sought one week extension that was granted. These meetings have been convened on Thursday to take all the members into confidence before paving the way for committee to take over the accounts.”

The official added that the PFF headed by Syed Ashfaq had full faith in FIFA’s decision to nominate the committee and conduct free and fair elections of the PFF.

“We fully honour FIFA decision and hope the committee will conduct free and fair election within next ten months.”