close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Container scanning fee barred

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: The government has directed the port authorities to immediately bar all the private terminals from charging unjustified container scanning fees for services not even provided, adding to the cost of doing business, The News learnt on Wednesday.

Private container terminals, operating at Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT), are in the practice of levying scanning charges at $5 on every container handled by them though only 1-1.5 percent of them actually undergo scanning.

Around 7,500 containers/day are processed (both import and export) at these two ports. “The levy of such charges without use of scanning services is an undue burden on the local businesses and increases the cost of doing business and is therefore detrimental to the national economy,” Ministry of Maritime Affairs noted in a letter to PQA and KPT.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business