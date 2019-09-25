Injured Bumrah out of S Africa Tests

NEW DELHI: India’s premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday. Umesh Yadav will replace Bumrah, who tops the bowling chart in one-day rankings and is placed third in Tests, in the 15-man squad for the three five-day matches starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.Bumrah, 25, who has an unorthodox sling-arm action, has claimed 62 wickets in 12 Tests and recently claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in the longest format in the West Indies.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.