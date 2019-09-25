Injured Bumrah out of S Africa Tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India’s premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday. Umesh Yadav will replace Bumrah, who tops the bowling chart in one-day rankings and is placed third in Tests, in the 15-man squad for the three five-day matches starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.Bumrah, 25, who has an unorthodox sling-arm action, has claimed 62 wickets in 12 Tests and recently claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in the longest format in the West Indies.
India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.
NEW DELHI: India’s premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday. Umesh Yadav will replace Bumrah, who tops the bowling chart in one-day rankings and is placed third in Tests, in the 15-man squad for the three five-day matches starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.Bumrah, 25, who has an unorthodox sling-arm action, has claimed 62 wickets in 12 Tests and recently claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in the longest format in the West Indies.
India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.