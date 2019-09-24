Matloob bags Punjab Open Golf trophy

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Club annexed the 38th Punjab Open Golf Championship trophy after the conclusion of the final round at the picturesque PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club Course.

Competitors, including the mighty ones like M. Shabbir and M. Munir, did pose threat in the final round but Matloob carved out a remarkable and esteemed triumph.

M. Shabbir played superb golf during all the three rounds and even emerged as a leader on the first day but in the ultimate reckoning had to concede victory to phenomenal and predominant Matloob and the margin of defeat for M. Shabbir was four strokes. Over the three rounds Matloob had scores of 66, 65 and 69 and a total aggregate of 200, sixteen under par while the runner-up M. Shabbir had rounds of 65, 69 and 70 and a total of 204, twelve under par.

Ending up in third position was Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana who managed to get noticed as a forceful golf professional with under par rounds on all three days of the championship.

With a score of 69 on the first day and complemented by scores of a majestic 67 in the second round and a steady 70 on the final day, Jafal had to be content with third slot.

In the amateurs section Zohaib Asif of DHA Karachi won the first gross with scores of 74, 74 and 69 and an aggregate of 217. CPL Tech of PAF Islamabad came second with scores of 75, 72 and 75 and a total for three days of 222. Jaffar Masih of PAF Skyview was third in this category.

Top position in ladies section was won by Aania Farooq Syed of Airmen Golf Club with Zahida Durrani of Garrison Lahore as the runner-up. Suneyah Osama of PAF Skyview ended third. Aania Farooq had scores for the two rounds were gross 76 on the first day and gross 73 in the second round.

Other results: Senior Professionals: M. Akram 1st, Maqbool Ahmed 2nd, Asghar Ali, Ghaffar Ahmed, M.Javed, Ghulam Nabi (all third).

Junior Professionals: Asad Khan 1st, Abdul Wadood 2nd, M. Saqib 3rd).

Senior Amateurs: Col Rustam Ali Piracha 1st gross, Lt Col Asif Mehdi 2nd gross, Asad Khan 3rd gross, Rashad Akbar 1st net, A. Haseeb 2nd net, Maj Shahid Arshed 3rd net.

Amateurs: Ziaraf 1st net, Omer Khawar Khawaja 2nd net, Moazzam Khan 3rd net

Ladies: Hamna Amjad 1st net, Syeda Imam Ali Shah 2nd net, Rubina Nasir 3rd net.

The invitational event was won by Air Marshal Asim Zaheer.

At the conclusion of the championship the prizes were awarded to the performers by Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Vice Chief of Air Staff, at a ceremony also attended by Air Marshal Jawad and Air Commodore (rtd) Tariq.

During his address to the golfers Air Marshal Asim announced a cash reward of Rs one million for the caddies and golf course staff.