Ahmed elected new president of ICCI

Islamabad :The election for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the year 2019-20 was held at Chamber House. As per election results, Muhammad Ahmed was elected as President, Tahir Abbasi, senior vice president and Sai fur Rahman Khan as vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on 1st October 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed said that he would strive hard for the progress and prosperity of local business community by focusing on resolving their issues. He said that the liaison with business related government departments and other relevant organisations would be further strengthened to address the problems of trade and industry. He said that he would take traders and industrialists on board on important issues to raise consensus voice of business community at relevant forums for the attention of policymakers. He said that workable proposals would be given to the government for creating conducive environment for business activities.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and said that their unopposed election reflected the trust and confidence of business community on the leadership of Founder Group. He hoped that the new office bearers would work hard to take ICCI to higher levels of growth and development so that it could play more effective role in promoting the interests of business community.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Rafat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president, ICCI also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and assured them of their full support and cooperation in their endeavors aimed at resolving the key issues of business community.

Founder Group members Khalid Javed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Nasir M. Qureshi, Sheikh Amir WAheed, Zahid Maqbool, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Sardar Tahir, Malik Rab Nawaz, Yousaf Rajput, Liaquat Butt, Abbas Hashmi and many other members of ICCI felicitated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and expressed good wishes for them.