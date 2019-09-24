FAST-NU holds discussion on Kashmir issue

Islamabad :Pakistan’s youth need to be equipped with sufficient knowledge on Kashmir issue as they can play a vital role in raising the voice for poor people of Kashmir internationally through social media and internet, said the panelists while sharing their views at an exclusive panel discussion held here at FAST-National University at the closing ceremony of FAST University Debate Championship yesterday. Former Special Secretary on Foreign Affairs Tasneem Aslam, Chairperson Peace & Culture Organisation Mushaal Malik, renowned academician & analyst Tahir Malik and senior journalist Essa Naqvi revealed different aspects of Kashmir Issue and its importance for the regional stability.

Three-day FAST University National Debate Championship was held by FAST Debating Society while this year LUMS debating teams emerged as victorious by claiming both the winner and runner up marked their victory followed by the runner up team. This year total 41 teams from different universities, colleges and schools including LUMS, GIKI, City School and many others participated in the event while eight selected teams took part in the semifinals held here on Monday. As always the topics relevant to the current problems faced by our society were adopted for the debates. The Kashmir issue, the state of Pakistan under Democracy vs the state under Dictatorship, and the race for world dominance between China and the USA were just some of the pressing topics that were deliberated on by different teams during the competition.

During the closing ceremony an enlightening panel discussion was also held featuring esteemed guests discussing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and Indian atrocities in Jummu & Kashmir. Chairperson Peace & Culture Organization Mushaal Malik paid tribute to people especially youth of Pakistan for standing by with their Kashmiri brethren. While describing the current situation of his detained husband senior Huriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal said that “she hasn’t been able to contact his detained husband for last 6 months.” While commenting on his husband’s detention she said Yasin Malik is being physically and mentally tortured in death cell by Indian forces.” She urged the university administrations to play proactive role by assigning different projects on issues like Kashmir so that they can get sufficient knowledge.

While sharing her views on this occasion, former Special Secretary on Foreign Affairs Tasneem Aslam said that “India is hungry for land of Kashmir as it has no interest in the people of Kahmir.” She said that Indian atrocities have become evident and it is high time for international community to intervene to resolve the issue peacefully. Tasneem Aslam vowed the youth to rise up with national zeal and spirit when it comes to national dignity and pride.

On this occasion, renowned analyst and international relation expert Prof. Tahir Malik and senior journalist Essa Naqvi also shared their viewpoints on the issue of Kashmir.

While addressing on this occasion, campus director FAST-NU Dr. Waseem Ikram expressed his gratitude to distinguished guests and said that university would continue to provide such platforms to its students so that they can gain firsthand knowledge and information regarding such important national and international issues. At the end campus director presented shields to the guests as well.