Punjab to benefit from Chinese model for growth: adviser

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister for Development and Economic Affairs, Dr Salman Shah, said that Chinese economic development model could be helpful for the economic growth of Punjab while the province was witnessing Chinese like urbanisation.

In a meeting with Chinese delegation led by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jin here Monday, the adviser said that Punjab was keen to benefit from Chinese experience for economic growth of the province. He assured the delegation that Punjab would be hub for Chinese investment while the provincial government would play the role of bridge for Chinese and local investors in order to facilitate both. The ambassador assured of all required support in the interested areas in Punjab.

The meeting reviewed progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the province while the delegation was briefed about the government priorities. Work on Orange Line Metro Train was completed while the government wanted to make it profitable venture in order to avoid any future hurdles to operate it, he mentioned. Further, a comprehensive transportation plan was being chalked out for the entire district. He said the previous government worked on infrastructure development now the demand of development is changing as industrialisation is required under the CPEC.

The adviser said that Chief Minister’s office would play the role of brain in Chinese investment. He said that Punjab made long-term planning for the economic growth in the province while Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were being established for investment promotion. He pointed out that Chinese investors would be given special representations and space in Allama Iqbal Apparel Park.

The government is also establishing an authority for the promotion of public private partnership. Equal opportunities to all investors will make the SEZs successful, he added. He mentioned that the government wanted to work with Chinese in agriculture, livestock, textile, and solar energy.