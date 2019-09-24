Call to check fake cosmetics

LAHORE: Several local cosmetic manufacturers have appealed to the government to enforce copyright and trade mark laws as a mafia is operating in this area threatening local products.

Muhammad Amjed Shah, Chief Executive of a local cosmetic company, said this in a press conference held at a hotel here Monday. He said small businessmen and industrialists who have registered their products with IPO department are facing serious problems. He alleged that a mafia was operating in this department due to which fraudulent persons were trying to get already registered copyrights and trade marks.