Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Call to check fake cosmetics

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Several local cosmetic manufacturers have appealed to the government to enforce copyright and trade mark laws as a mafia is operating in this area threatening local products.

Muhammad Amjed Shah, Chief Executive of a local cosmetic company, said this in a press conference held at a hotel here Monday. He said small businessmen and industrialists who have registered their products with IPO department are facing serious problems. He alleged that a mafia was operating in this department due to which fraudulent persons were trying to get already registered copyrights and trade marks.

