Notices on plea against ministers’ protocol

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to federal and Punjab government over special protocol to the ministers and excessive unnecessary use of the national exchequer.

The LHC heard the plea of Advocate AK Dogar in which federal government and others were named. The petitioner stated that the rulers were living a luxurious life using special protocol on the people’s money. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other ministers should use economy class of the national airlines, he added. Advocate AK Dogar raised objections to the use of luxurious cars and advised ministers to use public transport like buses to cut the expenses.