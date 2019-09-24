Teachers warn of protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The schoolteachers of ex-municipal (MCL) cadre have warned the government of protest campaign if the School Education Department Punjab failed to address their genuine concerns by Wednesday (tomorrow).
In a press release issued on Monday, President of Headmasters Association Ex-MCL Cadre, Lahore, Ashfaq Ahmad Younas, general secretary Ch Allah Rakha and others observed that senior school teachers of ex-MCL cadre had been serving as headmasters/ in-charge and heads of schools on their own pay and scale since 1991. They said unlike ex-MCL teachers the schoolteachers of general cadre had been offered promotions. They demanded implementation of four-tier formula on ex-MCL teachers like general cadre teachers for the post of headmaster.
The association demanded the government offer in-service promotions to EST and PST teachers of ex-MCL cadre like those of general cadre. The teachers warned that if the government did not address their genuine concerns, the ex-MCL cadre schoolteachers would stage a demonstration outside office of the secretary schools. They said coffin-covered demonstrators would observe hunger strike outside the office on 26th September.
