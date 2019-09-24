Secretary summonedin school fee hike case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of Punjab secretary for schools education to explain alleged failure of the government to implement a decision of the Supreme Court against increase in fee by private schools.
Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi was hearing a petition moved by Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique for protection of citizens’ right to free education under Article 25-A of the Constitution.
During the hearing, the lawyer argued that the Constitution provided the right to free education but private schools were a main hurdle to enforcement of the law. He said the private schools had become an industry and they were only interested in filling their pockets making the quality education a luxury. He argued that it was the responsibility of the state to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens and education was indeed a fundamental right. He submitted that profits accumulated by private institutions were unreasonable and the state had to act as the regulator to protect the right of its citizens.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of Punjab secretary for schools education to explain alleged failure of the government to implement a decision of the Supreme Court against increase in fee by private schools.
Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi was hearing a petition moved by Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique for protection of citizens’ right to free education under Article 25-A of the Constitution.
During the hearing, the lawyer argued that the Constitution provided the right to free education but private schools were a main hurdle to enforcement of the law. He said the private schools had become an industry and they were only interested in filling their pockets making the quality education a luxury. He argued that it was the responsibility of the state to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens and education was indeed a fundamental right. He submitted that profits accumulated by private institutions were unreasonable and the state had to act as the regulator to protect the right of its citizens.