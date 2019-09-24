Police still clueless about killings of three children in Chunian

KASUR: The Police have failed to trace the culprits involved in the killing of three children in Chunian seven days ago.

The police sources said on Monday that 25 suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation, blood samples of more than 600 suspects have been taken, around 200 rickshaw drivers and people of age 18 to 40 are undergoing blood sampling for DNA, data of people living in rented houses of Ghosia Colony, Chunian is also being collected.

Meanwhile Punjab Forensic Lab has identified Suleman Akram and Ali Hasnain from their skeletal remains which would be handed over to their families for burial. However, Imran’s body could not be found until now. Police identified his clothes with help of his father.

In a related development, the schools that were shut down due to widespread fear reopened on Monday but according to teachers, the students’ attendance was thin. The parents remain under shock and are not yet prepared to send their children to schools. On the other hand the DPO Zahid Marwat and other police officers are avoiding the media.