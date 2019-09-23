International complex disputes vs powerful President Trump

The international geo political situation is changing rapidly for the last few months endangering the world by every passing day and the emergence of new issues are posing as serious threats to the international peace. The August 5th illegal and aggressive move by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) followed by complete lockdown till date have escalated tension between India and Pakistan further adding potential threat to the world peace. Pakistan was expecting the US President Donald Trump and international community to take serious cognizance of the Indian aggression against innocent people of Kashmir whose basic rights are being violated on daily basis but international community has failed to do so to the expectations of innocent oppressed Kashmiris.

On the other hand, the recent announcement by President Donald Trump to call off the US-Taliban dialogue has pushed Afghan crises deeper and more tension is mounting in Kabul before the elections. It would be politically advisable if President Trump authorises resumption of the US-Taliban dialogue at the earliest. The unrest in Afghanistan is affecting the regional peace and the new Afghan elections will be full of blood and as Taliban do not want election under President Ashraf Ghani hence they will distrust the election risking many top leaders of Ghani administration. The President Donald Trump must avoid to face the Vietnam like situation. Pakistan has contributed wholeheartedly for USA- Afghan accord.

In addition, the recent attack on Saudi Aramco Oil Fields signals escalating crises and tension in the Middle East and regional sense of security is increasing. Let us see what reaction comes now from Saudi Arabia on these drone attacks and I hope Saudi will take well thought action eliminating any inbuilt element of Iraq - Kuwait like conspiracy in these attacks. Any misadventure will spark leading to Middle East regional war. The Syrian crises have not ended so far and Syrian has already pushed many operators of ISIS. This is another burning spot and point of tension between the big boys. The activities of Houthis are growing by each day and Yemen is emerging as another deeply troubled State being used for proxy war and this soil is likely to be misused even more in coming days. Certainly these hard issues should be the real concern for the entire world.

Today, the world is faced up with ethnic, religious and social conflicts and the international economic crunch has made the world a living hell for its masses. Afghan crises are on its peak, tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran is escalating, the Middle East is polarised politically and the South Asia is pushed into the more crises by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by creating a chaos through his recent brutal actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir. I have written many articles in which I have tried to seek the attention of world powers towards rapidly changing political situation and increased security threats to the world peace. I had also exposed PM Modi’s anti-Pakistan - anti-Kashmir agenda, the rise of RSS and PM Modi’s war hysteria in my book “Modi’s war doctrine”.

In July, 2019, President Donald Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue upon the visit of our Prime Minister Imran Khan to USA which had irked India and Prime Minster Narendra Modi instantly abrogated the Article 370 & 35A which was protecting the special status to Kashmir. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted rudely to President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir by denying his offer and asserted that that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan so no other country has the right to intervene including President Donald Trump.

Now according to new developments, President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a rally “Howdy Modi” in Houston on 22nd September, 2019 for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both will be sharing the stage to address Indian-Americans. I have already appealed the US President Donald Trump to not give joint appearance with PM Modi unless he orders to uplift the curfew and stops brutalities in Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris through Indian forces. I wish President Trump will consider to remember the oppressed Kashmiris in his speech to this rally while standing with PM Modi.

Mr. President! Your joint appearance with PM Modi in ‘Howdy Modi’ will hurt the sentiments of Kashmiris who have been caged in Indian Occupied Kashmir since August 5 and instead of giving them their legitimate right of self-determination under the resolutions passed by the UNSC.

I had already expressed that President Donald Trump will look more taller in the world politics if he Kindly considers to stand with Indian PM Modi in ‘Howdy Modi’ only if he(Modi) lands in USA after lifting the curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir. I would like to appeal to President Trump to pledge his support to the Kashmiris to get the date for plebiscite in Kashmir as per UNSC resolutions. It is worth mentioning here that the Constitution of USA strictly restricts the religious extremists and as per the USA record, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was prohibited from visiting USA for a decade under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) provision of US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) for his role in killings of Muslims in Gujrat, India. He should have been under sanctions rather than rubbing his shoulders with the American president. It is still a mystery for the world as to how Modi managed to get out of the said blacklist. I know that PM Modi will get a good kick out of this function while appearing with President Trump as he would not be able to satisfy his conscience after caging innocent Kashmiris resultantly patients and children are dying due to lack of medicines and food under curfew. PM Modi should lift the curfew before he leaves India as he will not be able to justify this long curfew in Kashmir.

It is only a soft reminder for the people of USA that it was Pakistan who fought war on terror with USA and not India rather it supported “shoe bomber” who was set to have terrorist attack in USA. It is Pakistan that sacrificed over 70,000 innocent people in America’s war and whereas PM Modi has done nothing towards war on terror yet he is treated as the darling of USA whereas Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism are unparalleled and should not be ignored by the USA.

I am glad to know that President Donald Trump has again given his commitment that he will mediate between India and Pakistan. Let us see if this time PM Modi accepts the offer of President Donald Trump and then matter of Kashmir will set towards settlement as per UN resolutions. President Donald Trump will qualify for Nobel Prize if he gets the Kashmir dispute resolved.

Regarding the Middle East developing situation, I foresee that the situation is likely to become more worsen however it was encouraging that reportedly the US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani might meet on side-lines of upcoming UN General Assembly to discuss the situation between Iran and USA. The two presidents should not defer this highly important meeting which can normalise the on-going tension and deadlock. It would be wise if President Trump also take Saudi Arabia and other countries of Middle Eastern into confidence to work out the way forward to reduce the tension within the Middle-East and Iran viz-a-viz Saudi Arabia. The recent important development of joint meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Rajjab Tayyip Erdogan is a signal for the strong Eastern bloc which is likely to be joined by China and meanwhile Iran and China have signed contracts worth 400 billion dollars. Let us hope that this world does not get divided into two major opponent blocs that peace in the world prevails.

I therefore call upon the international bigwigs; the USA, UK, China, Turkey and Russia to bring on the table the Kashmir issue, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Middle East crisis and also the Iranian tussle and find out the solutions to avoid any big mishap in the world in the form of World War-III. I hope that my voice will be heard and developing tension in the world is defused by resolving the above indicated major disputes and let there be a common world strategy to build environments for international peace. I strongly believe that President Donald Trump can play key role in resolving these disputes including the issue of Kashmir.

The writer is former interior minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He can be reached at: rmali[email protected], Twitter @Senrehmanmalik