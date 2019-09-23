Four accused in murder case remanded in police custody

NOWSHERA: A local court on Sunday handed four accused including senior government officials, who had been nominated in a murder and attempted-murder case, to the police on a three-day physical remand.

Among those remanded to police were Afsar Ali, additional secretary of elementary and secondary education, KP, and Professor Sheraz Ali of the Swat University.

The police launched an investigation into the case along the scientific lines and claimed to have recovered a pistol from the accused.

The murder and attempted-murder was reported in Dheri Kattikhel area of the Nowshera district on Saturday. Zafar Ali, son of Shah Muhammad of the Kattikhel, told the police in an injured condition that he had gone to the house of Hayat Gul with his relative Azmatullah, son of Murtaza, a resident of Dheri Kattikhel, to reconcile Hayat Gul and Liaquat Ali who had exchanged hot words.

He alleged that when they came out of the house of Hayat Gul, the accused Liaquat Ali, Afsar Ali, Sheraz, Atif Ali, sons of Khandad, residents of Dheri Kattikhel, and Ahmad Ali, son of Jan Ali, residents of Pir Sabaq, were present there armed and allegedly opened fire at us.

The man said he was injured in the firing while Azmatullah died on the spot. He said Hayat Gul was the eyewitness to the incident.

The police investigation officer, Akhtar Hussain Khan, told the media all the four accused, who included Additional secretary elementary and secondary education Afsar Ali, Prof Sheraz Ali of the Sat University, Liaquat Ali, and Ahmad Ali, were produced in court of Senior Civil Judge Ikramullah Khan and their physical remand was obtained.