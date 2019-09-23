8,623 criminals held

Islamabad :The Islamabad police have arrested 8623 outlaws during on-going year (January 1 to September 16, 2019) and recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs668.56 million from them, a police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. As per his orders, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success during the ongoing year.

Owing these efforts, 285 dacoity as well as robbery cases were traced and 512 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs7.58 million including gold ornaments from them. Police also nabbed 582 culprits involved in 378 cases of street crime and theft while looted items worth Rs.176.69 million were recovered from them. As many as 109 persons were held for involvement in 147 cases of car theft while 131 vehicles were also recovered from them.

Likewise, 168 bike lifters were held besides recovery of 138 bikes from them and 108 persons were held for their involvement in tempering of vehicles and 130 vehicles were also recovered from them. Police also arrested 1,084 absconders during the same period including 467 proclaimed offenders and 617 absconders.

Moreover, police nabbed 1,070 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 314.362 kilogram hashish, 40.655 kilogram heroin, 7.470 kilogram opium, 4.850 kilogram ice, 11 gram cocaine and 14,150 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed seven persons after registering seven cases against them. A total of 5.410 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 702 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 57 Kalashnikovs, 23 carbines, 581 pistols and 10,209 rounds from them. A total of 14 blind murders cases were also traced and 28 persons involved in these cases were nabbed during the reporting period. During special campaign against professional alms seekers, 7661 beggars were arrested while 424 habitual culprits were also held. Police also nabbed 112 persons red-handed when they were planning to commit dacoities.

As many as 38 foreigners were also arrested under foreigners’ act who were residing illegally in the country. In addition, 261 culprits were held for being involved in aerial firing and 97 cases were registered against them. Police nabbed 185 gamblers and 30 case were registered against them while 96 persons, after registration of 24 cases, were arrested for their involvement in sheesha smoking.

As many as 846 persons were arrested over violation of section 144 and 256 cases were registered against them. Twelve persons were arrested for having fake currency while 138 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in 23 immoral activities cases.