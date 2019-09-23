close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Man kills mother, brother, sister-in-law

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

LAHORE: A man killed his mother, brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday. The accused, identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad, had nurtured a grudge against his family members over a property issue. On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his family members over the issue and later opened firing at his mother Gulshan Bibi, brother Hammad Ahmad and sister-in-law Lubna Bibi, resulting in their death. The accused escaped from the scene. The police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore