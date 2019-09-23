Man kills mother, brother, sister-in-law

LAHORE: A man killed his mother, brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday. The accused, identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad, had nurtured a grudge against his family members over a property issue. On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his family members over the issue and later opened firing at his mother Gulshan Bibi, brother Hammad Ahmad and sister-in-law Lubna Bibi, resulting in their death. The accused escaped from the scene. The police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.