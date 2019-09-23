Nimrita murder case: Alleged beau admits relations

SUKKUR: The arrested accused in Nimrita murder case, Mehran Abro, has admitted that he had love relations with the deceased and eagerly wanted to marry her.

According to the police, Mehran Abro said their friendship started at least four years ago and he wanted to marry Nimrita. While another accused Waseem Memon was also interested to marry Nimrita.

Meanwhile, a teacher of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Amar Lal said Nimrita was worried about some personal issues but never discussed the cause of her depression. The police have arrested as many as 32 suspects in this case and recorded their statements.

The police also claimed that they have recovered sleeping pills from her bedroom reflecting the deceased used them during her anxiety. The police told that they were investigating in multi dimensional ways to identify the cause of the alleged suicide or murder.

The police said that the facts would come out after the final post mortem report, while adding that Nimrita Chandani and Mehran were brilliant students of their class and Mehran’s family had also attended the marriage ceremony of Nimrita’s brother.

Meanwhile, SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash said that he had been calling the family of the deceased for the last five days to come and lodge an FIR under the Terrorism Act but they did not come. He said the police have recorded statements of the university teachers, employees, students, besides the hostel provost.

Tallking to media persons, the SSP said that Nimrita wanted to marry Mehran Abro but he rejected her proposal. He told that despite various attempts, Nimrita’s brother Dr Vishal did not attend his phone call and he did not know his whereabouts.