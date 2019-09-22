Hot, humid spell to persist

LAHORE : Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, said the Met Office. On Saturday, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degree celsius in the city. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions. According to the synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in upper parts of the country.

Cleanup Day: World Cleanup Day was observed in the provincial capital on Saturday under the auspices of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to highlight the important of cleanliness among the masses.

According to a LWMC spokesman, special awareness camps were set up on The Mall and Charing Cross, besides organizing a walk. Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation and a large number of students participated in the walk. The walk was aimed to sensitise people about positive aspects of cleanliness and clean environment, besides motivating them to adopt precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

Poor performance: Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance of the City District Government officers, including building inspectors and directed them to ensure their biometric attendance.

Chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to approval of designs/maps of properties, including commercial and domestic here at Town Hall, he also ordered them to hold open courts in every zone from the next week. During the meeting, Metropolitan Officer (Planning) Naveed Akhtar Butt briefed the meeting about procedures, rules and regulation for approval of the property designs/maps.