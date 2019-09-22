Farmers vow to adopt value addition practices

HYDERABAD: Farmers from Nara canal water sources on Saturday reiterated their resolve to adopt value addition practices and marketing tools to improve their earnings.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony after completing a 15-day course titled “Foundation course on water leadership for youth”, they highlighted on how to initiate preparation of land for smart agriculture, strengthening water management, crops productivity enhancement and grading of products to get proper rates.

The event, organised by Research Development Foundation (RDF) attracted growers, representatives of irrigation institutions, research bodies and academia.

The farmers said the world has adopted modern practices to use small pieces of lands and getting more products, instead of performing traditionally. Sustainable and efficient use of irrigation water is only way out to get crops productivity and help end poverty in the rural areas.

Mirpurkhas Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh advised the farmers to utilise learning in agriculture and water management practices to face emerging challenges.

“We have natural resources of water with river Indus and huge infrastructures on barrages, canals and watercourses. We have to adapt water system efficiently to improve productivity,” he said.

He agreed there is mismanagement and poor governance in water distribution system and said there is a need to adapt participatory approach to assure proper water distribution.

The commissioner said tail-enders always faced hardships in getting their due share; thus, collaboration should be strengthened at all levels to increase water efficiency and avoid exploitation through water distribution.

He suggested promotion of smart agriculture and bringing change in farmers’ behaviour through training courses for water users, most importantly young ones. People in the developing world are using small pieces of lands and earn more income by growing flowers, fruits and vegetables, he said, adding that Sindh farmers should also adapt smart agriculture practices and value addition.