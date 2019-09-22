Three die of electrocution in separate incidents

Three people died of electrocution in separate incidents on Saturday. A 28-year-old man, Sher Afzal, son of Younus, died of electrocution near the Kharadar police post. The Police said that he received an electric shock when he was repairing a water machine and died on the spot. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

A 25-year-old man, Moosa, son of Afreen Khan, died of electrocution near Lasbela Chowk within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station. The police said the man died of electrocution when he was doing some electrical work. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Moreover, 35-year-old Javed, son of Muhammad Khan, was electrocuted to death while fixing a machine at his house located in Khamiso Goth within the remits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Man dies in road crash

A man died while two others were hurt in a road accident near Korangi Crossing within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.

The police said that the accident took place when an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment while the remaining two remained admitted with critical injuries. The police said that the deceased and the injured were between 25 years to 28 years.