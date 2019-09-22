LCCI members eulogised

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday organised a prestigious ceremony for the recognition of Golden Jubilee Members who are associated with the premier chamber for 50 years or more, a statement said.

Of around 10,000 active members, 70 have the honour of being member for 50 years, it added.

The ceremony paid homage to and commemorated members who have been an integral part of the Lahore Chamber and are showing unwavering association to the chamber for over 50 years.

The event was also attended by 55 senior members. The members expressed their gratification towards the Lahore Chamber and praised LCCI for supporting their businesses through unmatched services.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said, “Today, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has become a premier chamber of the country because of the legacy of the members.”