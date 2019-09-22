Gold rises Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs500/tola in the local market on Saturday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices rose to Rs87,600/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold increased Rs429 to Rs75,103.
Gold rates in the international market rose by $16 to $1,517/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,400/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
