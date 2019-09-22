close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
AFP
September 22, 2019

US, El Salvador sign asylum deal to curb migration

World

AFP
September 22, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States and El Salvador reached an agreement on Friday aimed at curbing illegal migration, opening the door for the US to potentially send refugees back to the violent Central American country.

The deal was announced at a joint press conference in Washington by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill.

The agreement — which will only go into effect after both countries have implemented new border security and asylum processes — is the latest step by Donald Trump’s administration to curb immigration to the US by leaning on neighbours to take in migrants.

