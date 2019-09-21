AFI organises institutional competitions

Rawalpindi : In connection with the joint celebration of Independence Day, Defence Day and death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, two days inter institutional competitions of speeches, national songs and tableaus were held here in Anjuman Faizul Islam. The theme of the competitions was national integration.

The participants, both boys and girls from the educational and technical institutions paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for organizing and leading the Muslims to achieve a separate Muslim state in south Asia and the armed forces of Pakistan for their courageous efforts and sacrifices in defending physical as well as ideological boundaries of Pakistan and in maintaining peace in the country. The children who presented tableaus depicted the plight of the people of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them.

The president of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi Mian Muhammad Siddique Akber, while addressing to the concluding ceremony, said in his presidential address that the Quaid-e-Azam, it seemed followed the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) in performing historic miracle by organising the Muslims of South Asia into a nation and leading their struggle to achieve a home land for them to establish an ideological state.

He also highlighted the services of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and added that maintenance of integration and peace was mainly due to the blessings of Almighty Allah and the sacrifices of soldiers and officers of the armed forces.

Referring to the problem of Kashmir, he said that completion of Pakistan was linked with freedom of Kashmir which should be achieved by providing the people of Kashmir, with the opportunity of self-determination as per resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations.