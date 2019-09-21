Rallies express solidarity with Kashmiris in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of students, teachers and staff of different educational institutions across Bahawalpur division took out rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Friday.

The participants of a rally of the Quaid-e-Azam Medical College raised slogans against India and urged the UN and other international bodies to play their role to end the lockdown and curfew in the IHK.

Girl students of Government Model Town staged a protest demonstration outside the school against India.

Females activists of a local bodies led by PTI Sumaira Malik staged a protest demonstration at Milad Chowk and raised slogans against India.

In Bahawalnagar, Government College for Women students, teachers and staff took out a rally upto Chishtian Road against Indian atrocities.

In Chishtian, children staged a protest demonstration and took out a rally for Kashmiris from Baldia Chowk to Chowk Fawara. In Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Liaqatpur, Ahmadpur East and Uch Sharif students took out Kashmir solidarity rallies and raised slogans against India.

FAISALABAD: The Kashmir solidarity day was observed on the topic of ‘Respect the dignity of women in the Indian Held Kashmir’ across the district on Friday.

In this connection, the district administration and the District Education Authority jointly organised a women’s rally at Clock Tower Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal led the rally while District Education Officer (W) Razia Tabbasum, Education Officers Shahnaz Perveen, Hina Riaz, Assistant Education Officers, head teachers, teachers and female teachers also participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants, the AC Sadar salute the braveness and courage of the women in the Indian Held Kashmir and said that the Pakistani nation could not be remained silence on the gross violation and brutality of Indian forces with the innocent women of IHK. She said that we would raise the voice on all forums in support to the Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters.

She said that the nation had created effective awareness in the world about the oppression and brutality of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri women. She said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed on every Friday to highlight the message that the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiri people.

She said that the sacred blood of innocent Kashmiri women being shed in their struggle and fight since long years would definitely attain the desired objective of achieving independence of Occupied Kashmir.

The DEO said that India could not suppress the independence movement by using power on innocent Kashmiris.

Earlier, special prayers were also offered after the Fajr prayers in different mosques for the success of the Kashmiris. During the Juma congregations, the Ulema also highlighted the Indian brutality in the Indian Held Kashmir.

JHANG: Like other parts of the country, girl students, teaching staff and working women of other private and public institutions gathered outside the Government College for Women Sadar and expressed solidarity with the women of the Indian Held Kashmir here on Friday.

The event was organised by the Higher Education Commission, the School Education and the Social Welfare Department. The girl students and other women expressed solidarity with the women facing hardships in the Indian Held Kashmir. Under the banner of ‘Respect the dignity of women in IHK’, a protest rally was organised which was led by Principal Asia Basharat.

The participants were carrying banners, pictures and placards highlighting the troubles of the Kashmiri women in the Indian Held Kashmir.

GUJRANWALA: Students of dozens of colleges and schools arranged rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Held Kashmir at different parts of the city on Friday.

The students were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of brave people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). They raised slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris. The speakers condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

They urged the UNO to take notice of Indian unlawful actions in the IHK.

OKARA: The District Education Department and the Health Department officials and staff on Friday took out a rally in support to the Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir. The rally was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khurram Shahzad while Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed, Education CEO Rana Sohail, DHQ Hospital MS Dr Rai Niaz and others also participated in the rally.

The rally started from the DHQ Hospital and after passing through various roads reached in front of the Okara Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC-R demanded the Indian government lift curfew from the IHK immediate. Meanwhile, members of the Kashmir Committee Women Wing organised a rally to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally was led by Imama Shirazi, Nusrat Bibi and Shazia Bibi. The participants of the rally demanded the UN and other international organisations pressurize India to lift curfew from the IHK.

LALAMUSA: The district administration on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally was led by DC Dr Khurram Shahzad. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian atrocities in the IHK.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad said that the Indian government had imposed curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir to crush the innocent Kashmiris. There was a communication blackout and youths were being tortured and arrested by the Indian forces in the IHK, he lamented.

He condemned the shameful act of India and assured the Kashmiris that Pakistanis were with them. Meanwhile, the teachers and students of the Government ID Janjua College for Women took out a rally to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards and flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. They chanted slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris. The students and the teachers also made a human chain to express their support to the Kashmiris of the IHK.

PAKPATTAN: Various rallies were organised to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir here on Friday.

The district administration, students of different educational institutions, NGOs and political parties took out rallies in support to the people of eth Indian Held Kashmir. The participants of the rallies chanted slogans in support to the Kashmiris and against the brutalities of the Indian forces in the IHK.