Woman, man shot dead in Upper Dir

DIR: A woman and a man were shot dead for honour in Wari tehsil in Upper Dir district, police said on Friday. They said one of the relatives caught the couple in an objectionable condition and opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The killer escaped after the attack. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigation.
