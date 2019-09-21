Minister lays foundation stone for varsity

MARDAN: Provincial Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that issues related to the funds for Women’s University in Mardan would be solved on priority basis.

This he said while addressing a ceremony in which he laid the foundation stone for Women’s University. MPAs Iftikhar Mashwani and Ameer Farzand Khan and Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin also spoke on the occasion.

The minister said that efforts were underway to set up the province’s first IT University in Mardan.

“KP government has released Rs10 billion to promote sports in the province,” he added. He also said that the government was taking steps to provide education facilities to the girls. He said that the country’s first ever girls cadet college was being established in Mardan.

The minister said that the Asian Development Bank had assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of getting 70 million dollars for the construction of roads in Swat, Kalam, Kumrat and other areas to promote tourism.