Seminar, walk arranged to mark Global Climate Strike

PESHAWAR: A seminar and a subsequent walk were arranged at the University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Friday to express solidarity with the Global Climate Strike.

The event was jointly organised by the Environment Society, Islamic Relief Pakistan and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards to express concern over climate change.

Speaking at the occasion, Professor Dr Shafiqur Rehman, a former chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar, explained the importance of the event and climate change as a global concern

He spoke about Global Climate Strike that started from Sweden and rapidly spread out around the globe.

Professor Dr Hizbullah Khan, Chairman, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar, during his talk, explained the scientific ways through which global warming can be reduced.

He said the scientific approaches had limitations and, therefore, the world is now focusing on adaptation to climate change.

PDF adopts hearing impaired children for treatment

The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has adopted hearing impaired children of Kurram tribal district for treatment. The children, hailing from Hangu, Thall and Parachinar, have received hearing aids from PDF in the first phase. However, in the second phase, they will receive free healthcare and speech therapy for six months to develop their listening and speaking abilities. Begum Corps Commander Peshawar Dr Fatima Shaheen was the chief guest at the ceremony.

PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University Prof Dr Naushad Khan, wife of Major General Shakirullah Khan Khattak, Commandant, CMH Brig Farooq, Director, Medical Logistics Brig Saeed, social activist Dr Yousaf Yousafzai, Assistant Director Industries Wajid Aman, Advocate Arbab Ifrahim, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani and a large number of civil and military officers were also present. The chief guest and PDF chairman distributed the hearing aids among the children. Three underprivileged bright students of different universities were also awarded scholarship cheques for their higher education under the banner of PDF Educate Pakistan Project. M Bilal Sethi, while addressing the ceremony, said it was his long-cherished dream of helping mute children of the tribal districts. M Bilal added the provision of hearing aids to the underprivileged children was not possible without the support of the CMH and Headquarters XI Corps. He said it would be a big day for the Foundation’s management when the students will finally start listening and speaking after six months. “We are working on empowering those who are underprivileged,” he said. Similarly, Begum Commander XI Corps Fatima Shaheen while addressing the audience appreciated the initiatives of PDF. She said that PDF was contributing largely to the development of Pakistan.